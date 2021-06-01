Duterte for VP in 2022? 'Joke of the worst kind' - 1Sambayan

MANILA - The opposition coalition 1Sambayan on Tuesday lambasted as a "joke of the worst kind" President Rodrigo Duterte's alleged run for the country's second highest office in the 2022 polls.

"The Alleged VP run of the President not only makes a mockery of the constitution but a joke of the worst kind. It is laughable and the height of impertinence to the Filipino people," 1Sambayan convenor Atty. Howard Calleja said in a statement.

He described the President's possible candidacy as a "macrocosm of the Davao formula," a way for Duterte to stay in power after the latter's term ends next year.

"I am sure the Filipino people would see this as a macrocosm of the Davao formula and reject it as nothing more than one’s self interest to maintain Duterte’s authoritarian brand of failed leadership and traitorous allegiance to China," Calleja said.

Duterte has been criticized for his handling of the continuous incursion of China in the West Philippine Sea. He forged friendlier relations with Beijing, setting aside the arbitral award in favor of economic aid and investments.

Meanwhile, a former lawmaker also criticized the possible tandem of the President and his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as a "Davao model".

"They've been doing that in Davao City, I think, for the last 20 years. So, it is a Davao model. It has its precedent already, and in many provinces and towns and cities in the country, hindi na bago 'yan (it's nothing new)," former Bayan Muna party-list representative Teddy Casiño told ANC.

"May mag-asawang tumatakbong mayor, vice mayor. May mag-ama, may mag-ina tumatakbong governor, vice governor (There are couples who run as mayor and vice mayor, and father and son and mother and daughter as governor and vice governor). So, this is nothing new. It is a worsening of the state of politics in our country that political dynasties are so blatantly doing these things," he added.

The President's 2 sons also hold government positions. Paolo Duterte is the first district representative of Davao City while Sebastian Duterte is the city's vice mayor.

LOYALTY CHECK AT THE GRASSROOTS

Casiño, meanwhile, revealed that village officials in Baliwag, Bulacan were allegedly told to conduct a survey to determine if there was enough voter support for Sara's possible presidential bid next year.

He said a barangay chairman sent a homeowners association forms to gauge the possible candidacy of the President's daughter in the 2022 elections.

"The forms presented to your good office is a sign that you are willing to support Ms. Sarah Duterte on the upcoming Presidential Election," a copy of the "survey" read.

I see what you did there. Wonder how many barangays in the country are conducting this “survey.” pic.twitter.com/awrYys5OvJ — Teddy Casiño (@teddycasino) May 28, 2021

Casiño said the survey is a form of early campaigning.

"Election laws explicitly prohibit barangays officials from engaging in partisan political activity," he said.

"Secondly, as far as election laws are concerned, public funds and public resources and public offices are not supposed to be used for this kind of partisan political activity."

"Not to say if the candidacy of Sara Duterte if that were true is a blatant violation of the constitutional prohibition on political dynasties," he added.

He also noted that homeowner could be intimidated to sign the forms since it came from the barangay chairman.

"This is not a survey. This is a loyalty check. A way of organizing the supporters of Sara Duterte. This is no way a survey. This is a machinery building. This is, I could say, intimidating," he said.

Mayor Duterte has yet to comment on the matter.

On Monday, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan’s (PDP-Laban) national council voted to come up with a resolution urging its chairman, President Rodrigo Duterte, to run for vice president next year.

The resolution will also endorse Duterte, 76, to choose a running-mate for the 2022 race.

He has repeatedly denied that his daughter would run in the 2022 presidential race. However, he "leaves to God" whether or not he would run for vice president, at least 2 of his aides said last week.