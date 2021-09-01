Vice President Leni Robredo. OVP/Handout

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo is nearing the period in which she would announce her decision whether to run in next year's elections, her spokesman said Wednesday.

Robredo thanks her supporters who have urged her to run, according to lawyer Barry Gutierrez.

"Kasama sa kanyang proseso ng pagdedesisyon ang pakikinig sa mga panawagang ito. Malapit na tayo sa panahong tinukoy niya para sa pagpapahayag ng kanyang desisyon," he said in a statement.

(Listening to these calls for her to run are included in her decision-making. We're close to the period which she said she would announce her decision.)

Urban poor groups and lawyers have told the Vice President to seek the country's highest post in 2022.

The Vice President has several times said she has yet to make a decision if she would run in next year's polls and what position she would seek.

"Para sa akin, si VP Leni ang pinaka-qualified at pinakahanda na pamunuan tayo. Uulitin ko ang panawagan natin: let’s make sure she has the support she needs, so the country can have the leadership it needs!" human rights lawyer Chel Diokno said in a tweet.

(For me, VP Leni is the most qualified and ready to lead us. I'll repeat our call: let’s make sure she has the support she needs, so the country can have the leadership it needs!)