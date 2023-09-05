CHR probing almost 2,000 human rights cases vs cops

MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has almost 2,000 cases against policemen in its docket, its chairperson told the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

"Involving Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel as respondent, we have a total of 1,966 cases and [those cases involve] a total of 2,208 victims of human rights violations," CHR Chair Richard Palpal-latoc said during the budget briefing.

"We are monitoring a total of 202 cases filed in different fora, [or] cases filed in the regional trial court, the Office of the Ombudsman, the prosecutor's office, and in admin cases filed in the internal affairs office also with the Ombudsman and Napolcom (National Police Commission)," he added.

At least two recent police operations resulted in the killing of two minors, one in Navotas and another in Rizal province.

No probes involving former President Duterte

Meanwhile, the CHR chair said that the agency is not investigating any cases that could be filed against former President Rodrigo Duterte over his war on drugs.

"We have nothing on record," Palpal-latoc said.

The CHR also was not involved in or informed of the filing of a case in the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Davao de Oro Rep. Ruwel Peter Gonzaga noted it was the discretion of the complainants to go to the ICC instead of filing a case locally.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman for his part noted that no public prosecutor has filed a case against the former chief executive over the drug war.