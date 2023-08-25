Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Another minor was allegedly killed by a police officer in Rizal province, just weeks after a teenager died in a Navotas police operation, authorities said Friday.

The latest Aug. 20 incident involved a policeman who was conducting "Oplan Sita," a routine anti-criminality inspection, in an area where several robberies were reported in Barangay San Isidro, Rodriguez town, said P/Capt. Mariesol Tactaquin, public information officer of the Rizal police.

The victim's brother was riding a motorcycle and allegedly zoomed past the policeman who flagged him down. The officer chased the 22-year-old rider until they reached the latter's home, Tactaquin said.

She said the motorcycle rider then removed his helmet and threw it at the police officer, who fired his gun in retaliation. The shot hit the rider's 15-year-old brother, who came out of their house due to the commotion.

The teenager, John Francis Ompad, later died in the hospital, his family said. He would have been in Grade 9 this school year.

"Ang nakita natin, talagang may lapses. Unang-una po, not wearing proper uniform," Tactaquin told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"And also doon sa pagbato ng helmet, parang sobra-sobra naman yung reply mo, response mo, and then ikaw, nag-draw ka ng firearm mo, pinutukan mo. Parang excessive force naman ang iyong ginamit," she continued.

(There were lapses. First, the policeman was not in uniform. And when the helmet was thrown at him, his response seemed excessive. It appears that he used excessive force.)



Investigators are also looking into allegations that the policeman was accompanied by a civilian, identified as his friend and neighbor, during the chase.

"Anong ginagawa ni civilian na sila ay magkasama? Hindi naman po pupuwede na ako’y isang pulis, para lang maka-comply sa buddy-buddy system ay magsasama ako ng ka-buddy ko na hindi naman pulis, wala pong ganoon," Tactaquin said.

(What was the civilian doing with him? You cannot have someone who is not a police officer accompany you just so that you could comply with the buddy system.)

The officer is facing homicide and attempted homicide complaints, and will face an administrative case. He was detained pending preliminary investigation, Tactaquin said.

In another police operation in August, Navotas officers shot dead 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar after he was mistaken for a suspect they were chasing.

