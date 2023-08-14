Rodaliza Tolentino Baltazar weeps upon seeing her son Jemboy Baltazar in a casket after arriving in their home in Navotas City on Aug. 11, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Commission on Human Rights Chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc has recommended that the entire police force undergo retraining after Navotas City policemen fatally shot 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar in a supposed case of mistaken identity.

While Palpal-latoc welcomed the Northern Police District's announcement of a refresher course for its police personnel, the CHR chief said this should be done nationwide.

“Hindi lang dapat sa istasyon na yon, dapat the entire police force meron. In fact meron din naman ngayon na existing na training na ibinibigay sa kanila on human rights,” Palpal-latoc said.

(It shouldn't be limited to that station, the entire police force should have one. In fact, we have an existing training for them on human rights.)

Palpal-latoc noted that the Philippine National Police already has its operational procedures and guidelines with a human rights-based approach.

“Kung susundin mo lang nang tama yun, maiiwasan ang paglabag sa karapatang-pantao,” Palpal-latoc said.

(If you follow that properly, rights abuses could be avoided.)

Baltazar was shot by police officers after he supposedly jumped from a boat into the river when he was ordered to surrender.

Palpal-latoc also stressed the importance of police personnel using the body-worn cameras issued to them.

The policemen involved in the killing of Baltazar supposedly did not use their body cameras.

They were sacked and are now facing administrative and homicide charges.

