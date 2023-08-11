MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Friday said it was investigating the killing of a 17-year old boy by police officers who mistook him as an escaping suspect.

"CHR is already conducting an independent motu proprio investigation into the incident. The investigation seeks to ensure accountability for the alleged arbitrary deprivation of life of a boy committed by State agents, particularly by six police officers of Navotas City police," the CHR said in a statement.

The commission expressed its "grave concern" over the incident that happened on Aug. 2 in Navotas City.

Victim Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar, 17, was shot by police officers after he supposedly jumped from a boat into the river when he was ordered to surrender.

"The boy received fatal shots, then the police later realized he was not the subject of their operation," the CHR noted.

Police officers tagged in the incident were sacked and are now facing administrative and homicide charges.

The CHR reminded the police to follow its own protocol on "reasonable responses commensurate to the level of suspect/law offender’s resistance," adding that "lapses leading to the curtailment of a person's life is a grave and irreversible violation of a human right.

"CHR hopes that the PNP will continue to live up to its motto 'to serve and protect' as a duty-bearer for the rights of the people, especially the weak, vulnerable, and marginalized members of the society," the CHR said.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Benjamin Acorda on Thursday visited the slain teenager's wake.

"No less than our Chief PNP ang nagsabi sa pamilya at sinigurado sila na hindi bibigyan ng special treatment itong mga pulis na involved at walang mangyayaring whitewash ito," PNP spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said.

(Our chief PNP assured the family that the police involved would not get special treatment and no whitewashing would happen.)

The PNP eyes resolving within 2 months the administrative cases against the officers involved in the fatal shooting, she said.

"Sa ngayon, ang ating chief PNP ay nagbigay na rin ng utos sa concerned directorate para pag-usapan kung ano pa ba ang dapat ma-improve pa sa operational procedure ng PNP," Fajardo said in a public briefing.

(Our PNP chief also ordered concerned directorates to discuss how to improve our operational procedures.)