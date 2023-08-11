Home  >  News

OFW returns home for wake of teen son killed by Navotas cops

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2023 03:09 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

An overseas Filipina worker returns home in the wake of her teenage son who was mistakenly killed by Navotas City police. Authorities assured her of a fair investigation and measures to prevent a similar tragedy. Jeffrey Hernaez reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2023
Read More:  overseas Filipina worker   OFW   Navotas   police   mistakenly killed  