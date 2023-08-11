Home > News OFW returns home for wake of teen son killed by Navotas cops ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 12 2023 03:09 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An overseas Filipina worker returns home in the wake of her teenage son who was mistakenly killed by Navotas City police. Authorities assured her of a fair investigation and measures to prevent a similar tragedy. Jeffrey Hernaez reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: overseas Filipina worker OFW Navotas police mistakenly killed /video/life/08/12/23/veteran-actor-robert-arevalo-passes-away-at-85/video/business/08/12/23/pse-sees-3rd-weekly-loss-amid-lower-2q-growth/video/news/08/12/23/doj-prepares-multiple-murder-charges-vs-rep-teves/video/news/08/12/23/pcg-police-stage-joint-exercises-in-manila-bay/video/business/08/12/23/ph-business-groups-oppose-proposal-to-ban-chinese-products