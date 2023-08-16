Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David speaks to Rodaliza Baltazar, mother of slain 17-year-old Jerhode "Jemboy" Baltazar during a funeral Mass at the San Lorenzo Ruiz and Companion Martyrs Parish Church in Navotas. The teenage boy was mistakenly killed by law enforcers in a police operation. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Recalling other teenagers in his diocese who died at the hands of law enforcers, Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David has condemned the killing of 17-year-old Jerhode "Jemboy" Baltazar, who police officers mistakenly identified in an operation in Navotas City.

In his homily on Wednesday during the funeral Mass at the San Lorenzo Ruiz and Companion Martyrs Parish Church, David reminded the police that they are merely the enforcers of the law and not the actual law themselves.

"Mga kapatid na pulis, hindi kayo ang batas. Mga alagad lang kayo ng batas," said David, who is also the president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

"Hindi kayo inatasan, binihisan ng uniporme, inarmasan, at binabayaran mula sa buwis ng bayan para pumatay, kundi para magsilbi bilang aming mga tagapagtanggol, tagapag-ingat, at tagapagligtas ng buhay ng mga mamamayan na inyong pinaglilingkuran."

(To our brother police, you are not the law. You are law enforcers. You were not given this responsibility, clothed in uniform, given firearms, and paid by the people's taxes to kill, but to serve as defenders, caretakers, and life-savers for the nation that you are serving.)

It was August 2 when members of the Navotas police shot and killed Baltazar after being mistakenly identified as the suspect they were looking for. The teenage boy then was preparing to go fishing in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran.

David during his homily spoke directly to Navotas police. The bishop said the actions of the police officers involved in Baltazar's death were plain wrong.

"Sorry ho sir, maling mali ang bawat hakbang ng inyong mga officers sa kasong ito," the bishop said.

"Mali ang barilin ang taong walang armas at hindi lumalaban. Mali na iwan siyang nakalubog sa tubig gayong alam na ito'y tinamaan. Mali na magsuot sila ng bodycam na hindi naman umuubra. Higit sa lahat, mali ang umasa sa ituturo ng asset na natatakot din para sa buhay niya. Ang saklap talaga ng mistaken identity.

(I'm sorry, sir, but the actions of your officers were wrong. It was wrong to shoot an unarmed person. It was wrong to just leave the person's body submerged in water knowing that he was shot. It was wrong to wear a bodycam that is not working. More importantly, it was wrong to rely on an asset who was scared for his own life. The case of mistaken identity is truly lamentable. )

Incidentally, Baltazar was laid to rest on August 16 -- the day when Kian Delos Santos, also a victim of mistaken identity at the hands of the police in Caloocan, died.

David, whose ecclesiastical jurisdiction also includes Navotas, drew parallels from the death of the two teenage boys.

"Alam nating lahat na ang nangyari kay Jemboy ay nangyari na rin sa isang mas kilala ninyong biktima ng mistaken identity -- si Kian Delos Santos -- six years ago. At nakapangingilabot isipin pinatay siya sa araw na ito ng piyestang San Roque, August 16, 2017," the bishop said.

(We know that what happened to Jemboy also happened to someone we all know six years ago -- Kian Delos Santos. And I'm eerie to think that he was killed on this very same day, the feast of Saint Roch, August 16, 2017. )

Saint Roch de Montpellier, popularly known as "San Roque" in the Philippines, is the patron saint of the Diocese of Kalookan.

The prelate pointed out that according to tradition, the saint was also a victim of mistaken identity.

"Pagbalik nya sa sariling bayan hindi na siya nakilala, napagkamalan daw siyang espiya, inaresto ng kanyang sariling tiyuhin, ipinabilanggo hanggang sa mamatay sa kulungan. Sa madaling salita biktima rin daw siya ng mistaken identity," David recounted.

(When he returned to his hometown, they did not recognize him and was mistaken for a spy. He was arrested and jailed by his own uncle until he died incarcerated. He was a victim of mistaken identity. )

Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David presides over the funeral Mass for Jerhode "Jemboy" Baltazar, who police officers mistakenly killed in an operation in Navotas. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Delos Santos was killed in Caloocan at the height of the bloody war against illegal drugs during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The police involved in the operation insisted that Delos Santos was a drug suspect and was shot for resisting arrest. However, surveillance footage showed the teenager was dragged into a dark alley.

In 2018, three policemen were found guilty of murder for Delos Santos's death.

"Ito kasi ang naging kalakaran sa loob ng maraming taong nagdaan mula noong 2016. Mga kapatid, iba na ang gobyerno ngayon pero parang dinadalaw pa rin tayong muli ng mga multo ng nakaraan sa trahedyang nangyari kay Jemboy Baltazar," David said.

"Kung krimen na nga ang pumatay ng taong hindi nanlalaban kahit established pa ang identity, kahit involved pa sa droga, 'yun pa kayang mistaken identity?"

(This has been the system for many years since 2016. We already have a different government but we are still haunted by the ghost of the past with what happened to Jemboy. If it was a crime to kill a person who did not resist arrest yet his identity was established even if he is involved with illegal drugs, what more for the case of mistaken identity?)

David has been at the forefront of criticisms of the government's violent approach to eliminating drug peddling and use in the country.

While his diocese has since implemented programs to address drug problems, particularly the rehabilitation of drug users, his stance earned the ire of then-president Duterte.

With Jemboy's death, David recalled the names of those killed in the past years within his jurisdiction.

There was Raymart Siapo, a 19-year-old person with disability, who was killed before midnight on March 29 by motorcycle-riding men wearing bonnets.

Then there was what the bishop called the "most gruesome" deaths in Caloocan, when seven people died in a shootout, including a pregnant woman.

Masked men allegedly on the hunt for drug suspects were looking for a certain JR Santor.

Those who were killed in the incident were: Jonel Segovia, 15 years old; Sonny Espinosa, 16 years old; Angelito Soriano, 16 years old; Kenneth Lim, 20 years old; Christina Santor, JR's mother; Ednel Santor, JR's brother; and Annalyn Santor, JR's pregnant sister.

After narrating this series of violent deaths, David rallied the people to denounce the culture of violence and cruelty.

"Ayaw natin ng isang lipunang marahas at malupit na hindi tamang ituring ang mga tao porke sila ay mahirap na para silang mga asong kalye o pusakal," David said.

"Ibig nating mangarap ng isang mas mabuting lipunan, isang lipunang mas makatao, mas patas, mas makatarungan, mas mapagkalinga, mapagmalasakit, gumagalang sa dangal ng kapwa, kumikilala sa kabananalan ng buhay."

(We do not want a violent and cruel society. It is not right to treat people who have less in life as if they are street dogs or stray cats. We want to dream of a good society, a society that values people, is fair, just, caring, concerned, respectful of people's dignity, and aware of the sanctity of life. )

A MOTHER'S GRIEF

After the Mass, Baltazar's mother, Rodaliza, spoke of her regrets about working for years abroad and missing the chance the be with her family.

"Nag-aalaga ako ng ibang tao doon, nagtatrabaho ako sa ibang tao pero 'yung pamilya ko hindi ko maalagaan. Ayun po 'yung sobrang sakit na naramdaman ko," Rodaliza said.

"Nung nawala siya siguro iniisip niya 'nakalimutan na 'ko ni mama.' Siguro nasabi niya siguro na 'uuwi si mama 'pag patay na ko...' Siguro po nasabi niya 'yun sa sobrang iniisip niya na nakalimutan ko siya. Pero hindi Jemboy, mahal na mahal ka ni mama."

(I took care of other people, I worked for other people, but I was not able to take care of my own family. It was too painful. When he died maybe he thought I already forgot him. Maybe he said I'll just go home when he's dead. Maybe he said that. But no, Jemboy. Mama loves you so much. )

David, on the other hand, echoed Rodaliza's statement on how the police seemed to find it too easy to whip their guns and fire against unarmed suspects.

"Tama ang inosenteng tanong ng nanay ni Jemboy. Narinig ko ang sinabi mo, 'bakit ho kayo bumabaril kaagad.' Isang simpleng inosenteg tanong ngunit ito ang tamang tanong na kailangang marinig ng buong kapulisan ng Pilipinas. Bakit ho kayo bumabaril agad?" Para kasing mahirap alisin ang ugaling nakasanayan sa maraming nagdaang taon na noon ay inakala ng maraming tama at katanggap-tanggap," the bishop added.

(Jemboy's mother's innocent question was right: why is it so easy for you to shoot people? It was an innocent question that the entire police force in the Philippines needs to hear. Why is it so easy for you to shoot people? Maybe it's difficult to stop doing something that you're already used to for many years, which was perceived as something that is right and acceptable.)

Nearly a dozen priests joined David for the funeral Mass.

After prayers were said, the priests walked along the funeral cortege all the way to the La Loma Catholic Cemetery where Baltazar's remains were laid to rest.

Navotas City Police Chief PCol. Allan Umipig and 22 others have been relieved over the incident amid public outrage.

RELATED VIDEO: