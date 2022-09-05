Senate to investigate 'personalized' text scams

MANILA -- The Senate is launching its own investigation into the "alarming" proliferation of spam and phishing messages which have become more "personalized," resulting to fears of possible data privacy breach.

The Senate committee on Public Services helmed by Sen. Grace Poe is scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday "to look into the latest text scam issue."

“[T]hey are getting more sophisticated, adaptive and personalized in their ways with their latest targeted scam messages already containing names of mobile users. Paano at saan nila nakuha ang mga personal na impormasyong ito? This is a very dangerous and alarming matter that needs urgent answers and solutions," Poe said.

Poe also seeks to determine how the passage of a subscriber identity module (SIM) card registration bill can respond to this kind of cybersecurity threat.

“Let’s intensify the crackdown versus these scammers by institutionalizing a protection mechanism for millions of mobile phone users in the country," Poe said.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said government agencies need to "devise an effective intervention" to prevent the proliferation of spam messages.



"The inclusion of the receiver’s name indicates a breach of consumers’ right to privacy and this breach stirs fear that their personal details may have already been compromised," Gatchalian said.



The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) had said data from COVID-19 contact-tracing could have been used in the recent surge in personalized spam text messages.

The public had been reporting an increase in SMS-based scams or smishing, especially during the pandemic, when digital adoption also accelerated.

Earlier investigations by the NTC showed that some of these spamming practices could be part of a global organized syndicate.

