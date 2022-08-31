MANILA — A senator on Wednesday urged the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to immediately probe the "alarming" frequency of spam and phishing text messages.

Sen. Bong Revilla said he was concerned over how the perpetrators obtained the personal information of the message recipients, noting that recent texts already indicate people's full names.

“What is surprising is that those behind the messages seem to know the full names of recipients, and we don’t know how they obtained that information,” Revilla said.

He added that scam text messages "have become so rampant that they no longer choose the time of day."

Revilla said he personally wrote to NTC commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba to investigate the incidents.

"Kailangang aksiyonan na ito ng NTC dahil walang kalaban-laban ang marami nating kababayan. Dapat mabigyan ng karampatang proteksiyon ang ating mga kababayan at hindi maloko sa pamamagitan lang ng text message,” he said.

(The NTC needs to take immediate action on this because our compatriots have no way of fighting back. Our compatriots should be protected from being duped by text messages.)

Meanwhile, advocacy group Digital Pinoys also urged the National Privacy Commission to find out if local companies collecting personal information are selling these data to third-parties.

"The people deserve to be assured that their personal information is safe and secured. NPC should prosecute those found to have a hand in this operation. We must not take this lightly as this may lead to bigger problems in the future," Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said.

Filipinos have been reporting an increase in SMS-based scams or smishing, especially during the pandemic, when digital adoption also accelerated.

Earlier investigations by the NTC showed that some of these spamming practices could be part of a global organized syndicate.

