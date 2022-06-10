MANILA - The National Telecommunications Commission on Friday ordered the 3 major telco players and its regional directors to reiterate the warning against fake job text scams which continue to intensify.

In smishing, fraudsters use text messages to offer fake jobs and encourage victims to divulge personal information that is then used to siphon money from their accounts.

Mobile phone users recently turned to social media to air their frustration on the increasing scam messages which are flooding their inboxes.

In a memorandum addressed to Dito Telecommunity, Globe Telecom and Smart Communications, the NTC said text blasts should be sent to subscribers from June 11 to June 17 containing the following warning:

Huwag pong maniwala sa text na nagaalok ng trabaho na may pangako na malaking sweldo. Ito po ay isang scam.

Telcos were also urged to "accelerate" the process of blocking SIM cards used in illegal activities.

In a separate memo to its regional offices, the NTC ordered officials to again warn the public against the continuing text scams via radio and TV within their jurisdictions from June 11 to June 17, 2022.

"The proliferation of fake job text scams has continued and even intensified over the past month across telecommunications networks in the country, to the detriment of the public," the NTC said.

The regulator also ordered additional public information campaigns.

Aside from public advisories, the country's telcos have said they have been blocking SIM cards and domains linked to fraudulent activities.

The NTC made the same request less than 2 weeks ago last May 28.

