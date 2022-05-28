A man uses their mobile phone in Quezon City amid the modified enhanced community quarantine on August 16, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has ordered the country's telco firms to warn the public against job text scams by sending them message blasts from May 28 until June 4.

The agency said this was in line with its effort to strengthen its information drive against the proliferation of fake job text scams.

The NTC directed DITO, Globe, and Smart to submit a compliance report on or before June 8.

It also ordered all NTC Regional Directors and Officers-in-Charge to appear on radio and TV programs to warn the public against the scam.

