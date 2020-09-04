Bong Revilla ends isolation after COVID-19 recovery

Sen. Bong Revilla joins his family for a meal after recovering from COVID-19, September 3, 2020. Photo from Sen. Bong Revilla's Facebook page

MANILA - Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. has recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the lawmaker's office said, Friday.

"He is already negative," Revilla's office said in response to queries about Revilla's health.

Revilla earlier posted photos of him reuniting with his family, saying his doctors already gave him the clearance to end his isolation.

LOOK: Sen. Bong Revilla reunites with family, ends isolation after contracting #COVID19



(Photos from Bong Revilla's and wife Lani Mercado's Facebook pages) | via @_katrinadomingo pic.twitter.com/YCYAil6dnA — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 4, 2020

"Thank you, Lord, for Your healing and grace in helping me get through this," the senator said in a Facebook post.

"My quarantine is done... After over a month, I can finally be with my family na walang pangamba (with no fear) whatsoever," he said.

Last month, Revilla was rushed to the hospital after developing pneumonia while he was battling COVID-19.

The former actor is the 4th senator who contracted COVID-19.

Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sonny Angara and Aquilino Pimentel III also contracted the disease and later recuperated.