Bong Revilla rushed to hospital, says wife Lani

Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. delivers a privilege speech at the Senate session hall on August 3, 2020. Photo from Senate PRIB

MANILA (UPDATE) - Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, more than a week since he tested positive for COVID-19, his wife Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado said.

Hospital care was "badly needed" for the senator, who appeared to have developed pneumonia, Mercado said.

"He (Revilla) is being rushed to the hospital. His latest X-ray shows that he has developed pneumonia and isolation in a regular facility is no longer ideal," Mercado said in a Facebook post.

'JUST PRAY FOR ME, PLEASE'

Shortly after Mercado posted about Revilla's condition, Revilla posted a video of himself on his Facebook account.

He was seen waving at the camera while struggling to speak between bouts of coughing.

"Magandang araw po. I'm okay, laban," he said.

He also managed to ask for prayers before he ended his video.

"Just pray for me, please," Revilla said.

The video, which was posted live, was later deleted from the senator's Facebook page.

Revilla announced his bout with COVID-19 on Aug. 9.

He is the fourth senator who got infected with the virus after Senators Sonny Angara, Aquilino Pimentel III, and Juan Miguel Zubiri fought the illness in March. All three other senators have recuperated.

- reports from Arianne Merez and Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News