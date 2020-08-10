'Ngayon lang nakaramdam ng ganito': Revilla details difficulties while fighting COVID-19

Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. delivers a privilige speech in the Senate session hall on August 3, 2020. Photo from Senate PRIB

MANILA - Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. on Monday detailed his bout with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and asked the public for prayers, saying the virus brought a "different kind of pain."

While in isolation, Revilla shot a video after waking up at around 6 in the morning due to chills.

"Nagising lang ako dahil gininaw ako. Nag-video ako para naka-record, just in case ano man mangyari sa akin," said Revilla while tucked in bed.

"Pakiramdam ko po ngayon, para akong, yung ulo ko parang napaka-sensitive ng balat, ng buhok. 'Pag hinahawakan mo siya, parang medyo may hapdi," he said.

The senator said he is feverish but has yet to suffer from other symptoms of the disease like severe coughing, and the loss of his senses of smell and taste.

"Dry cough meron, mangilan-ngilan, manakanaka. Masakit sa ulo," he said.

"Medyo inaapoy ata ako ng lagnat. Ang hirap mag-isip... Ganun katindi yung pain. You can feel there is something there, pinching." he added.

HOW IT STARTED

Revilla said it first started with an eye irritation last week.

"Parang may allergy sa mata ko, namumula. Pina-check ko pa nga yung mata ko... Akala ko sore eyes talaga, pero hindi," he said.

After seeing an optometrist on Aug. 6, the senator was advised to go on isolation and take a swab test to check if he has COVID-19.

Revilla announced on Sunday that he was infected with the disease.

The senator urged other COVID-19 patients to be "responsible" while battling the disease.

"Hindi mo maaasahan pamilya mo. Hindi mo maasahan kahit mga tao mo. You have to be responsible 'pag nagkaroon ka ng ganitong sakit," he said, reminding the public to immediately isolate themselves should they test positive for COVID-19.

Revilla said he has been taking vitamin C and antibiotics while in isolation.

The senator ended his 9-minute video by asking the public for prayers for him and his family who has been worried about his condition while still grieving the recent death of their patriarch, the late actor and Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr.

"I need prayers [galing] sa inyong lahat po. Pagdasal niyo na lang po ako at ang aking pamilya. Ang daming pagsubok na pinagdadaanan: kamamatay lang ng tatay ko. Ngayon, ito naman," he said.

"I'm not okay... Mahirap pero malalampasan natin ito. Pag-pray niyo lang po ako," he said.

Revilla is the fourth senator who acquired COVID-19.

In March, Senators Sonny Angara, Aquilino Pimentel III and Juan Miguel Zubiri were also infected with the disease. All have recuperated.

The country has logged 129,913 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Sunday, of which, 59,970 are deemed active.

Of the those still battling the disease, 91.2 percent are classified as mild, 7.5 percent are asymptomatic, 0.7 percent are severe, and 0.6 percent are critical.