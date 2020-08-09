Philippines’ COVID-19 case tally approaches 130,000

MANILA - The Philippines reported 3,109 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 129,913.

Of the confirmed cases, 59,970 were deemed active, of which 91.2 percent were classified as mild, 7.5 percent were asymptomatic, 0.7 percent were severe and 0.6 percent were critical.

The Department of Health also reported 654 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 67,673 .

Sixty one more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 2,270.

The National Capital Region had the most number of new cases at 1,700. It was followed by Laguna province with 169, Cebu with 114, Rizal with 98 and Cavite with 93.

The Philippines still has the highest number of total and active cases in Southeast Asia.

A University of the Philippines professor had warned that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country could reach 150,000 by the end of this month if certain steps aren't taken to contain the steep rise in infections, particularly in Metro Manila.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected 19.6 million since the outbreak was first reported in China in late 2019. It has also killed more than 727,000 people, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States has reported the most number of infections at over 4.9 million, with over 162,000 deaths.

