Sen. Bong Revilla tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA - Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Revilla made the announcement on his Facebook page, adding that his children and his wife, Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado, all tested negative.

He also said they had themselves tested after a member of their household got infected with the disease.

"Kami ay nagpatest at nag-isolate agad matapos may mag-positive sa aming household at isa sa aking mga tauhan," Revilla wrote.

According to Revilla, he was in the Senate last Monday, and he was also out in public last Tuesday to mark the 40th day of the death of his father, Ramon Revilla Sr.

Revilla also asked for prayers for his recovery.

"Kasama ang inyong mga dasal, at sa grasya ng Panginoon, makakaraos at malalampasan din natin ito. Ngayon pa lang, salamat po sa inyong mga panalangin. Thank you for your prayers," he wrote.

Revilla is the fourth senator to contract the disease, following Sonny Angara, Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, and Juan Miguel Zubiri, who contracted the disease in March but have recovered.

In March, a staff member of Revilla's office also died due to COVID-19.

Revilla was released upon his acquittal in December last year over following four years of detention over the pork barrel scam.

He was accused of pocketing P224 million in kickbacks from fake projects with the help of businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles, who was convicted of plunder.

Revilla still faces graft charges.