COVID-19 patient Bong Revilla allowed to continue treatment at home

MANILA - Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. said Monday he has been cleared for discharge from the hospital and will continue treatment for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at home.

"The doctors have cleared me for discharge. I am so excited to go home," said Revilla, who developed pneumonia last week after testing positive for COVID-19).

"Hindi pa po tapos ang aking pagpapagaling, but they said I am strong and well enough to continue treatment at home," he said in a Facebook post.

Revilla announced on Aug. 9 that he tested positive for the new coronavirus, the 4th senator to contract COVID-19.

In his latest social media post, Revilla thanked his supporters for their "prayers and words of encouragement."

Senators Sonny Angara, Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III and Juan Miguel Zubiri contracted the disease in March, and recuperated from the sickness months after.