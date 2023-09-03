PNP PIO chief Maranan named new QCPD director

Police BGen. Redrico Maranan is the new Quezon City Police District chief. Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Police BGen. Redrico Maranan has been named as the new director of the Quezon City Police District.

He will replace BGen. Nicolas Torre III, who resigned from his post amid controversy surrounding the mauling case against dismissed policeman Wilfredo Gonzales, who hit and brandished his pistol at a cyclist on August 8.

Maranan will be formally installed into the new post on Monday.

In an interview with ABS CBN News, Maranan stressed the importance of citizen’s vigilance and partnership with police to help keep the community safe.



‘Hinikayat namin ang mga tao na mag upload at mag report sa amin para maaksyunan ang pulis,’ BGen Maranan said.

Prior to serving his new position, Maranan was the head of the Philippine National Police Public Information Office.

Meanwhile, lawyer Raymond Fortun has filed complaints against 3 policemen assigned to the station where the cyclist and dismissed policeman’s case was initially handled.

RELATED VIDEO