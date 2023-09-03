Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Lawyer Raymond Fortun filed a case against 3 personnel of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) over their alleged failure to protect the cyclist who figured in a viral altercation with a gun-toting former policeman.

Fortun accused 2 staff sergeants and a police executive master sergeant from the QCPD Traffic Sector of oppression, irregularities in the performance of duties, and incompetence in a case with the Quezon City People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB).

“Despite the clear and imbalanced status of the parties, the same police officers failed to protect the rights of the cyclist when they failed to provide a legal counsel for him so that the latter would be duly appraised of his rights," said Fortun, who filed the case as a concerned citizen.

He said the officers also failed to secure CCTV footage from the area and file the appropriate charges.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte lauded Fortun's move.

“What we need now are little acts of heroism from ordinary Filipinos to stand up for what is right to exact accountability from those in power," she said in a press release.

PLEB Chairman and Executive Officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan said they would act on the case "with absolute dispatch."

Belmonte earlier said that she was "outraged" that the QCPD organized a press conference where the gun-brandishing ex-policeman Wildredo Gonzales said he had settled the issue amicably with the cyclist.

Late last week, QCPD Director Nicolas Torre III stepped down from his post over the incident.

The QCPD also filed an alarm and scandal complaint against Gonzales.