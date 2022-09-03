Student aid distribution in DSWD Central Visayas on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo courtesy of DSWD-7

Citing reports, the regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas said it has not encountered problems in the third week of the student-aid payout there.

"Based on the reports of the workers assigned in the various payout sites, it is very smooth," Shalaine Lucero said.

"They are those who walked in or complained that they have not registered online but we managed to explain the process."

Lucero said DSWD officials have tapped the Philippine National Police in all areas in the region, including local government units.

The first two weeks of the DSWD's student aid program had encountered problems, especially on the first Saturday of distribution.

For this week’s schedule, the DSWD's regional office identified specific towns and cities in the four provinces in Central Visayas for the payout. —report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO