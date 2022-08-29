DSWD: 153,000 students get educational aid

Courtesy of DSWD Eastern Visayas

MANILA — Over 153,000 students have received educational assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) following the resumption of classes.

Some P387.9 million worth of cash aid has been disbursed so far since Aug. 20, according to DSWD data released Monday.

The beneficiaries are the following:

College/Vocation - 45,437 (P180.9 million)

Senior High School - 20,741 (P62.3 million)

High School - 33,592 (P67.1 million)

Elementary - 53,545 (P77.5 million)

According to Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, the distribution system has improved after large crowds flocked to DSWD offices on Aug. 20.

"When it comes to the improvement, we can really attribute it with the coordination with the LGU, and of course, the coordination and the cooperation, of course, of would-be benefactors or beneficiaries of the DSWD," he told ANC's "Headstart" Monday.

The agency said walk-ins were discouraged and only those who received text confirmation after online registration would be accommodated.

"Indeed, our kababayans adhered to our call not to troop, of course, our payout centers and this led to a better implementation of educational payout last Saturday," Lopez said.

Up to 400,000 indigent students are set to receive educational assistance as P1.5 billion was allotted by the DSWD for the program.

The agency is also mulling extending the distribution of educational assistance in some areas beyond Sept. 24. House-to-house distribution is also being considered by DSWD for recipients who do not have access to the Internet.

“If we still have the funds, we’re not discounting the possibility of extending the payout periods for our kababayans,” Lopez said.

—With a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News