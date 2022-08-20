Massive crowd forms at DSWD office for education aid

MULTIMEDIA

Long lines at DSWD central office for education aid for indigent students

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A rescue team assists a woman who fainted at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) central office in Quezon City on Saturday, as massive crowds form to avail of financial assistance for the coming start of classes. Some of the people started lining up Friday night after the agency earlier announced that indigent students throughout the country could get between P1,000 to P4,000 in educational assistance as part of DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.