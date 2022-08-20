Massive crowd forms at DSWD office for education aid

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Long lines at DSWD central office for education aid for indigent students George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 20 2022 12:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A rescue team assists a woman who fainted at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) central office in Quezon City on Saturday, as massive crowds form to avail of financial assistance for the coming start of classes. Some of the people started lining up Friday night after the agency earlier announced that indigent students throughout the country could get between P1,000 to P4,000 in educational assistance as part of DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program. Students, parents endure queue to get educational aid at DSWD's QC office Read More: DSWD Department of Social Welfare and Development financial aid educational assistance indigent students /sports/08/20/22/why-sangalang-japeth-cant-join-gilas-wcup-training/news/08/20/22/several-hurt-in-zamboanga-city-getting-cash-aid-requirements/life/08/20/22/ice-seguerra-backs-robin-bill-on-same-sex-civil-union/entertainment/08/20/22/jane-de-leon-poses-in-full-darna-outfit-for-metro-mag/news/08/20/22/anak-ng-nahuling-wanted-binigyan-ng-school-supplies