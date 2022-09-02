Members of the Philippine Coast Guard participate in a training on navigation, small boat operations, maintenance, and logistical operations in the West Philippine Sea in Palawan on April 24, 2021. Philippine Coast Guard handout/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to tackle issues concerning the West Philippine Sea during his state visits to Indonesia and Singapore next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

There will be an "exchange of views on regional and global developments" aside from the talks regarding mutual cooperation and strengthened bilateral and economic ties, said DFA Spokesperson Teresita Daza.

"As all are actually leaders and members of ASEAN, there will clearly be discussions on regional issues of mutual interests including the West Philippine Sea [and] South China Sea issue," Daza told reporters during a pre-departure briefing.

"[This is] cognizant that all 3 countries actually have the common goal to maintain peace and stability and prevent incidents in this part of the world," she said.

The DFA spokesperson said Marcos' state visits next week will also cover geopolitical issues.

"They will discuss it and beyond that there will be other regional and global developments that will be discussed," she said.

Marcos is set to visit Southeast Asian neighbors Indonesia and Singapore from September 4 to 6 and from September 6 to 7, respectively.

Manila is locked in a maritime dispute with Beijing amid the latter's incursions in the country's waters in the South China Sea, which is believed to be rich in natural gas deposits.

China has ignored a 2016 decision by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that declared its historical claim to be without basis.

The Philippines has increased its naval presence in the West Philippine Sea, the Department of National Defense had said, with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources also helping the Philippine Coast Guard patrol the area.

Marcos had said he would "find ways to work to resolve the conflicts that we have" with China during his meeting with its top diplomat Wang Yi.

