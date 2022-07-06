In a tweet, Marcos said they talked about agriculture, infrastructure, and energy developments with Wang, who is in an official visit to the country. Photo from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Twitter account.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday afternoon met China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi as the two nations sought to strengthen their ties.

He did not say if they discussed issues on the West Philippine Sea. China continues to disregard a 2016 UN-backed ruling invalidating Beijing's historical claims in the resource-rich South China Sea, where the West Philippine Sea is located.

"I am grateful to Minister Wang Yi for extending the message of congratulations and support from President Xi Jinping," said Marcos in a tweet.

"We also discussed... our commitment to maintaining the strong relationship between our peoples in the coming years," he added.

On Tuesday, the President said he would "find ways to work to resolve the conflicts that we have" with China during his meeting with Wang.

"One of the ways that I have consistently suggested is we have our relationship not only on one dimension, 'yun lang (just the) West Philippine Sea. Let's add to that," Marcos said.

"Let's have cultural exchanges, educational exchanges, even military if that will be useful," he added.

Wang's visit to the Philippines is part of his tour in Southeast Asia which began Sunday.