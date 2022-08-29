Members of the West Philippine Sea Coalition gathered at the Boy Scouts’ Circle in Quezon City on Aug. 29, 2022 to press Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration to uphold the arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s expansive claim in the South China Sea. Courtesy of the West Philippine Sea Coalition

MANILA - The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. must uphold the arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s expansive claim in the South China Sea, members of the West Philippine Sea Coalition said in a gathering Monday at the Boy Scouts’ Circle in Quezon City.

On National Heroes' Day, the protesters carried shield-shaped placards with the message, “Honor Our Heroes! Defend West PH Sea” and reminders for people not to forget the fight for the West Philippine Sea.

Benjamin Alvero of SENTRO Youth said Filipino fishermen have been deprived of their livelihood as a result of China’s encroachment.

He said the Philippine government should press for the country’s rights in a peaceful manner that will not result in militarization.

The group called on Marcos to live up to his promise during his SONA that he will not give up an inch of the country’s territory and take a “resolute stance on the matter” in the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

“Ang kongkretong policy demand ng West Philippine Sea Coalition ay i-enforce natin ang UNCLOS decision at walang ibang gagawa niyan kung hindi ang gobyerno ng Pilipinas," Alvero said.

"Kung ang gobyerno natin ay tahimik, kung ang gobyerno natin ay nagdadalawang-isip na gamitin ang ligal na panalo natin... kapag militarisado ang lugar, dehado ang mamamayang Pilipino,” he added.

(We demand that the government enforce the UNCLOS decision. If government is quiet and thinking twice about using our legal victory...if an area is militarized, Filipinos are at a disadvantage.)

Justine Balane, Secretary General of Akbayan Youth, reminded Filipino government leaders on National Heroes’ Day not to allow the rights of Filipino fisherfolk and families to be trampled upon.

“Ngayong araw ng mga bayani, gusto naming ipaalala sa mga lider natin na nasa puder na kung buhay lang ang ating mga bayani ngayon, ay hindi sila papayag na basta-basta na lang angkinin ng Tsina ang ating karagatan, basta-basta na lang apihin ang mga mangingisda natin, mga ordinaryong mamamayan at pamilyang Pilipino na nakatira sa may West Philippine Sea,” she said.

(Today, on National Heroes' Day, we want to remind our leaders that if our heroes were alive, they wouldn't allow China to take over our waters and abuse our fishermen and fellow Filipinos who live near the West Philippine Sea.)

