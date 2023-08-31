MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said fewer of its officers were misbehaving, despite a lawmaker's criticism of its "trigger-happy" culture shown in recent alleged wrongdoings involving policemen.

House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro cited a Navotas police operation that killed a 17-year-old due to supposed mistaken identity, a police officer who accidentally shot dead another teenager in Rizal, and the viral road rage incident where an ex-policeman brandished a gun in front of a cyclist.

"Tingin ko di enough ang effort ng PNP kasi sa mga nangyayari ngayon," Castro said.

"Bakit kating-kating ba ang...mga pulis doon sa kanilang mga baril? Bakit pinapatay agad? Di ba dapat may mga warning yan, may mga iba pang mga dapat na gawin? Igalang niyo naman yung human rights ng mga tao...at wag kayong masyadong trigger happy," she continued.

(I don't think PNP efforts are enough. Why are policemen so trigger-happy? Why do they shoot to kill? Are you not supposed to fire warning shots? Respect the people's rights and don't be too trigger-happy.)

But PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda said only around 1,400 policemen faced penalties for various offenses so far this year, down from around 2,500 officers in 2022.

"Talagang nagkataon lang po na sunod-sunod but...malayo pong mas kakaunti po ang pulis na gumagawa ng kalokohan," Acorda said.

"We are assuring this august body that the PNP is di po natutulog sa mga ganitong wrongdoings. We are doing our best na talagang to cleanse ang aming ranks," he said.

(It just so happened that several incidents were recently reported. But fewer officers are actually misbehaving. The PNP is not sleeping on these wrongdoings, we are doing our best to cleanse our ranks.)



The PNP is conducting regulars rights seminars for its officers, Acorda added.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said he was looking into command responsibility and the 3-strike rule to curb police wrongdoings.

The interior department, the PNP, an other attached agencies faced lawmakers to pitch a P262.01 billion budget for next year.

The Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department said around three-fourths or P196.08 billion of the proposed budget would go to the PNP, while the Bureau of Fire Protection would have an 11.3 percent share or P29.49 billion.