Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Policemen involved in the killing of Jemboy Baltazar did not follow police protocols and were "trigger-happy," Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa said Wednesday.

"Initially, ang nakita natin doon, naging trigger-happy itong mga pulis natin at talagang hindi nila sinunod 'yung police operational procedure kaya nangyari 'yun," Dela Rosa told ANC's "Headstart," citing the initial findings of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, which leads the investigation into Baltazar's slay.

Dela Rosa said the police officers should have used a whistle or baton first before using firearms as they sought to arrest Baltazar.

"Pinaka-last na 'yung baril kapag ito'y lumaban, kapag may baril at lumaban. Pero kung walang baril, bakit mo babarilin?" he said.

The 17-year-old Baltazar was killed by Navotas police on August 2 after being mistaken for a shooting suspect being pursued.

Navotas City police chief Allan Umipig and 22 others have been relieved over the killing following public outrage.

Even if Baltazar was the "real person" the Navotas police wanted to apprehend, Dela Rosa pointed out that they should still not use their firearms.

"Kung sumibat 'yung bata hindi pa rin dapat 'yun barilin. Hindi bala ang ipapahabol mo kundi paa mo ang maghahabol sa bata," he said.

The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs will continue the inquiry into Baltazar's killing on Tuesday next week, said Dela Rosa.