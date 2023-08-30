Cop, motorcycle rider figure in road altercation | Video courtesy of Joon Olavere

MANILA — A Pasay policeman is under investigation after he pinned down an alleged armed motorcycle rider in Makati City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Wednesday.

The video of the altercation, now circulating on social media, was filmed along Osmeña Highway, Arnaiz Avenue, Barangay Pio del Pilar in Makati City last Aug. 25, NCRPO spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Eunice Salas told TeleRadyo Serbisyo. The clip started to spread online on Tuesday, she said.

Before the altercation, the vehicle of Pasay Police Staff Sergeant Marson Dolipas allegedly nearly collided with the motorcycle of Angelito Rencio, who introduced himself as a former member of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines — a claim later refuted by the military.

Dolipas said in an interview that he told Rencio to be careful with his driving but the rider allegedly cursed at him. When they reached Arnaiz Avenue, Dolipas said he saw the rider in front of him raising his shirt and allegedly flashing a gun.

"Nakita ko po 'yung baril. Ang akala ko'y bubunitin. Pero nung nakita ko na tumingin sa stoplight, binabaan ko na agad at sinubdue ko siya nakuha ko po 'yung baril sa kanang bahagi ng kaniyang baywang," Dolipas said.

(I saw the gun. I thought it would be pulled out. But when I saw him look at the stoplight, I got out of the car and I immediately subdued him. I got the gun from the right side of his waist.)

The NCRPO spokesperson said the incident was reported to the Makati police but the desk officer and their sub-station commander had "lapses." They were removed from their posts pending the investigation.

"Pati na rin po sa Pasay police na involved na bumunot, makikita sa viral video, 'yung nakakulay puti... Siya ay iimbestigahan rin po kung ano ang charges administrative and criminal na puwedeng isampa sa kanya," Salas said.

(The Pasay policeman involved who snatched [the gun], as seen in the viral video, the one in white... He will also be investigated to see what administrative and criminal charges can be filed against him.)

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos in a statement ordered the Philippine National Police to hunt down Rencio, who presented himself as a retired Armed Forces major.

Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said Rencio "does not exist in our records."

"Marami na po kasing cases gumagamit, minsan namemeke pa ng ID, nagpapakilalang sundalo... Iyun po pala peke po pala," he told ABS-CBN News.

(There have been many cases of people falsely claiming that they are soldiers, some even falsify IDs.)