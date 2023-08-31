NBI reshuffles 52 officials, agents

MANILA -- The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has reshuffled officials in key positions.

The reshuffle came weeks after the bureau underwent public scrutiny and a Senate investigation when one of their inmates, Jad Dera, was discovered being escorted out of their detention center to have a hotel dinner buffet with his girlfriend.

The NBI was also criticized after inviting sexy dancers to perform in their fellowship night.

NBI Director Medardo de Lemos signed 52 special orders appointing officials under the NBI modernization law or RA 10867.

He has appointed Joselito Amon as officer-in-charge of the Office of the Deputy Director for Legal Service.

Jose Doloiras meanwhile was appointed as Assistant Director for Human Resource and Management Service.

Angelito Magno was also appointed as chairperson of the Regular Bids and Awards Committee besides being the current Assistant Director for Regional Service.

Noel Bocaling was appointed as Assistant Director of the Comptroller Service.

Aside from the appointment of the 4 assistant directors, De Lemos also reshuffled 48 others, including Regional Directors from various NBI offices in the provinces, including Assistant Regional Directors, their executive officers, and line agents.