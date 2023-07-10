MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is investigating a performance of sexy dancers during the socials night of its recent command conference, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Monday.

“There’s an internal investigation within the NBI. Some facts have been revealed to me. And we will look at the NBI’s disciplinary procedure first because their investigation is ongoing and we will not preempt them,” he said during a press conference.

The Justice chief said they have identified the NBI personnel who hired the dancers, although he refused to disclose the name or the rank of the NBI official involved.

The personnel has supposedly tried to approach him but he asked that the explanation be put into writing.

According to Remulla, 3 sexy dancers were hired but no public funds were supposedly paid for the performance.

“Walang bayad…These are voluntary contributions to an affair of old men who thought they were adolescents,” he said.

He however could not say, for now, how far the disciplinary measures would go.

“When we say disciplinary matter, you allow the internal rules first to kick in so they will police themselves. It is not for us to jump into the fray and take over the Department when they know…they have a mechanism that will work. Let them work first. But I already know the facts,” he explained.

Remulla stressed the DOJ does not condone these acts.

“Nakakahiya po itong pangyayaring ito. Hindi po ito…Hindi po namin gusto yung nangyari,” he said.

(This is embarrassing. We did not want this to happen.)

“Marahil dapat tingnan natin yung kulturang yan ng mga Pilipino. Sana mga noontime shows, wala nang sumasayaw-sayaw na mga bata. Pati minsan mga batang musmos pinapasayaw-sayaw nila, ginagawang bikini contestant, pinagsusuot ng mga di dapat suotin. Yung ating kulturang bilang Pilipino dapat ibahin natin. Hindi lang po ito sa NBI kundi sa ating lahat mismo. May problema po bansa natin,” he added.

(Perhaps we need to look at our culture. In noontime shows, there shouldn't be any young dancers. Sometimes even kids are made to dance, turned into bikini contestants, dressed in inappropriate outfits. We should change our culture, not just here in the NBI. Our country has a problem.)

The Civil Service Commission had expressed concern over the performance while NBI director Medardo De Lemos had apologized for the incident.

