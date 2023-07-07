Home  >  News

Sexy dancer sa NBI command conference, pinaiimbestigahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 07 2023 06:36 PM

Paiimbestigahan ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla kung bakit may sexy dancer sa socials night ng command conference ng NBI. Nagpaalala rin ang Civil Service Commission na may mga batas na dapat sundin tungkol sa kilos ng mga public official. 

