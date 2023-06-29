Home  >  News

NBI inmate Jad Dera files counter affidavit before DOJ

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2023 10:54 PM | Updated as of Jun 29 2023 10:55 PM

An alleged Philippine drug trafficker denied he bribed officials to break him out of detention several times.

But the lawyer of Jad Dera admitted his client was given special privileges while in detention. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 29, 2023
 
