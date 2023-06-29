Home > News NBI inmate Jad Dera files counter affidavit before DOJ ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 29 2023 10:54 PM | Updated as of Jun 29 2023 10:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An alleged Philippine drug trafficker denied he bribed officials to break him out of detention several times. But the lawyer of Jad Dera admitted his client was given special privileges while in detention. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 29, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight NBI National Bureau of Investigation Jad Dera DOJ Department of Justice special treatment /overseas/06/29/23/prince-harry-has-finally-vacated-uk-home-palace/video/business/06/29/23/philippine-shares-post-modest-gains-at-6511/video/news/06/29/23/18-injured-in-calapan-restaurant-explosion/entertainment/06/29/23/awra-briguela-arestado-matapos-masangkot-sa-gulo-sa-makati/video/news/06/29/23/marcos-agrees-with-incomplete-grade-for-1st-year-in-office