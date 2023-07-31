The Philippine Coast Guard deploy an oil spill boom and skimmer with manual scooping around the suspected area of the sunken MT Princess Empress in Oriental Mindoro on March 14, 2023. Malayan Towage and Salvage Corporation/Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed their second batch of recommended cases at the Ombudsman’s office in the investigation of the sinking of MT Princess Empress, which caused an oil spill in Oriental Mindoro last February 2023.

The NBI Environmental Crimes Division recommended the filing of RA 3019 or the Anti-Graft & Corrupt Practices Act against 36 respondents, including the owners and crew of the MT Princess Empress, officials and personnel of the Marina and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

According to the NBI’s investigation, the tanker’s owner, RDC Reield Marine Services, received unwarranted benefits in registering the tanker in the Marina despite allegedly submitting falsified documents and not fulfilling standard requirements.

Aside from the RDC Reield Marine Services president, Reymundo Cabial, also included in the complaint are his children, who are co-incorporators of the company.

Marina Regional Director Jaime Bea & Marina Region 5 Shipyard Regulation Service Head Jose Buban were included in the complaint.

According to the NBI, the certification of the tanker was questionable since their probe showed that the tanker was refurbished in Navotas and not newly built in Bataan as declared by Marina & RDC Reield Marine Services.

A PCG official and 19 personnel were also included in the complaint for allegedly failing to board and inspect the tanker before it set sail.

Cases of grave misconduct and neglect in the performance of duty under the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service were also recommended against the officials and personnel of the Marina & the PCG.

