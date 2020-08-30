The ANC Brief: Ace up our sleeve

Will the Philippine delegation to the United Nations finally play the best card the country has against China's claims in the South China Sea? Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Fat chance

Former Supreme Court Justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales and former Foreign Affairs Sec. Albert Del Rosario have called on the Duterte administration to bring up before the United Nations the arbitral ruling favorable to the Philippines on China's claim to the South China Sea. The United Nations is due to start its 75th General Assembly. In July, current Foreign Affairs Sec. Teddyboy Locsin Jr. dismissed a similar call.

Playing economist

President Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications today. Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Health Sec. Francisco Duque ruled out placing Metro Manila under stricter lockdown. Duque, a doctor, said this would "irreversibly injure" the economy.

Anchorman

TV Patrol anchor Ted Failon is set to leave the network after 30 years. Meanwhile, ABS-CBN regionals stations all over the country have ceased broadcast, leaving many areas starved of news and information.

Presidential visit

President Duterte visited Jolo on Sunday almost a week after the twin blasts in the heart of Sulu's capital. Meanwhile, military and police elements are in pursuit of suspects of last Monday's attack.

The King's speech

Beyond movies, Chadwick Boseman also left us with his words of kindness and hope. In press junkets and interviews, the world luckily got to see the different sides of the gifted actor, and his many principled thoughts.