Duterte urged to raise Hague ruling at UN General Assembly in September

The Scarborough Shoal, which was previously administered by the Philippines before being claimed by China in 2012, in the South China Sea, Sept. 5, 2018. With the world distracted by the pandemic’s devastating toll, China has taken a series of aggressive actions in recent weeks to flex its economic, diplomatic and military muscle across the region. Adam Dean, The New York Times/File

MANILA--Former top-ranking government officials are urging President Rodrigo Duterte to assert before world leaders in September the Philippines' arbitral win on the South China Sea, calling it the will of the Filipino people.

Former Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario, former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales and retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio in a joint statement said this would be Duterte's penultimate chance to raise the country's legal victory against China at the international assembly before his term ends in 2022.

"There is no politics here—only our will to do what is right, to protect what is ours and to defend ourselves against the persistent bullying and duplicity by China," the statement read, as leaders of 193 countries are set to convene in New York on Sept. 15 for the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"We should all unite to give to our people the Philippines they truly deserve under the rule of law. By winning the case against China, the Philippines has the strongest position among all nations to bring the South China Sea issue to the fore," it added.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague upheld in 2016 the Philippines’ sovereign rights to its 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ), rejecting China’s historic claim to resources in the South China Sea using its 9-dash line doctrine.

China has claimed large parts of the South China Sea and is ramping up its militarization activities in the resource-rich waterway. Other countries such as Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam also have competing claims in the vital sea lane.

Raising the Philippines' landmark award to the UN is also not relitigating the case, the 3 officials added, rejecting the statement of the country's current top diplomat.

"With due respect, we do not fully agree with the opinion of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. that 'we won it already. Why would you want to relitigate something that you won?'” they said.

"Bringing the arbitral ruling to the UNGA is not relitigating the case. It is enforcing what we already won. As international law does not have a world policeman, it is up to us to enforce the arbitral ruling by rallying other countries to our lawful position. If we do not help ourselves, how can we expect other countries to help us?" the three added.

For them, it will also be the country's second to last opportunity to rally support from other countries, as "the odds are stacked against China in this dispute."

"If the arbitral ruling is raised this year, we are enabled to work multilaterally and bilaterally in preparation for UNGA 2021 when our chances will have significantly been improved," they said.

The independent tribunal, the officials said, was established under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. More than a hundred countries are signatories to the international treaty.

"In the long run, how can 145 littoral states of 193 UN member nations vote against their national interests by going against UNCLOS, which grants them considerable maritime areas and resources they previously did not enjoy?" they said.

"How can naval powers like the US, UK, France and others not support UNCLOS, which upholds their freedom of navigation and overflight around the world? This simple logic should not be lost on us."

Del Rosario, Morales and Carpio also stressed that 8 out of 10 Filipinos wanted the government to assert the country's rights over the strategic waterway.

"Our government must listen to its people. We therefore appeal to our country’s leadership to kindly be there for us," they said.

Since Duterte took office in 2016, around the time the ruling was handed down, the president has adopted a friendly approach to the Asian superpower in pursuit of improved economic ties.

China refuses to acknowledge the ruling 4 years on.