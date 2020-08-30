Duterte visits Sulu after twin blasts

President Rodrigo Duterte visited Jolo, Sulu on Sunday to condole with the victims of the suicide bombings last week. Courtesy of the Office of Sen. Bong Go

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday visited Jolo town in Sulu, nearly a week after twin explosions left at least 15 dead and scores wounded, Malacañang confirmed.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte visited Jolo, condoled with some of the victims of the latest blast, and conferred with the Mayor.

"He is expected back in Manila tonight," Roque said in a message.

The President had been staying in his hometown Davao City, even before the Abu Sayyaf Group allegedly perpetrated the bombings last Monday. Officials said he was "safe" and in a "good condition" following the incident.

Malacañang earlier said Duterte would consider the proposal of law enforcers to place the southern province under martial rule but the Philippine Army has since dropped the recommendation.

The military earlier identified as suspects behind the attacks the Indonesian widow of the first Filipino suicide bomber and the wife of an Abu Sayyaf leader.

