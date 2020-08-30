Philippines reports 4,284 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 217,396

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 4,284 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 217,396.

The Department of Health also reported 22,319 new recoveries, as the DOH implemented “time-based mass recoveries” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 157,403.

One hundred two more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 3,520.

The National Capital Region had the most number of new cases at 2,207.

The Philippines still has the highest number of total and active cases in Southeast Asia.

