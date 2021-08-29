The Hospicio de San Jose in Manila on April 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said Sunday it would transfer more than 30 COVID-19 patients from the Hospicio de San Jose to one of its isolation facility as cases continue to rise in the welfare institution.

In a statement, the PRC said it would take in dozens of COVID-19 patients to its facility in Adamson University after the Hospicio's administrator, Sr. Maria Socorro Pilar Evidente, wrote to the humanitarian organization, asking for help.

"Kailangan natin agad tugonan ang mga matatanda at mga bata ng Hospicio de San Jose dahil isa sila sa mga most vulnerable groups sa ating bansa," said Sen. Richard Gordon, who is the chairman and chief executive officer of the PRC.

(We need to help the elderly and children from the Hospicio de San Jose immediately because they are among the most vulnerable groups in the country.)

The facility in Adamson University will provide a doctor and nurse to ensure the well-being of the patients, the PRC said.

According to Evidente's letter to Gordon, there are 108 active COVID-19 cases in the Hospicio de San Jose.

"We want to provide our patients with a better room conducive for their healing. Many concerned citizens have been concerned about our present facilities[,] whether it is conducive for healing," Evidente said in her letter.

The Red Cross also recently conducted COVID-19 vaccination at the Hospicio, inoculating around 150 residents and employees.

The Philippines on Saturday logged a record-high 19,441 new COVID-19 infections, bringing its total cases to 1,935,700. Of this figure, 142,679 or 7.4 percent were active infections.

RELATED VIDEO