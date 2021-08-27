Home  >  News

Philippines logs 2nd-highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2021 02:46 AM

The Philippines logs its second-highest daily tally of COVID cases. The unsettling figures reported as the World Health Organization sees perpetual risks from the coronavirus and new variants. Raphael Bosano reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 27, 2021
