MANILA (UPDATE) - Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III was elected Sunday as the new chairman of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino - Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-LABAN), replacing President Rodrigo Duterte, a faction of the ruling party said.

National and regional officers, and national committee chairmen led by Sen. Manny Pacquiao, whom the faction regards as still party President, held a national council meeting at 2 p.m., said Ron Munsayac, National Executive Director and Chairman of the Public Information Committee of PDP-Laban.

"The PDP Laban National Council elected Sen. Koko Pimentel as its Chairman & former Gov. Lutgardo Barbo as Vice Chairman," Munsayac said in an initial statement to the press.

"We will be issuing an official statement and video of the National Council meeting this afternoon," he added.

Pacquiao is currently airborne on his way home to the Philippines after his fight last week in Los Angeles against Cuba's Yordenis Ugas.

In a separate statement, the other faction of the party, led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and which is backed by Duterte, called Pimentel's election as chairman a "comedy".

"It's a 'comedy'. Sen. Koko Pimentel has no position in the PDP Laban. He is irrelevant and he does not represent the party. His group are pretenders and are attention seekers," PDP-Laban Secretary general Atty. Melvin Matibag said.

The Cusi faction also maintained that Duterte remains as the party chairman.

Pimentel is the son of one of the founders of PDP-Laban, the late Sen. Nene Pimentel.

The Cusi faction had ousted Pacquiao as president during a gathering in July. Cusi was elected as replacement.

Pimentel, a long-time member of the party, said then that the "existing PDP-Laban leadership" does not recognize the July national assembly held in Clark, Pampanga.

The rift among members of PDP-Laban surfaced in March after efforts by some to seek support for a 2022 vice presidential bid of Duterte made rounds.

Pacquiao is rumored to be eyeing the country's highest office next year.

Filing of candidacy for the 2022 national elections opens on Oct. 1.

- reports from Sherrie Ann Torres and Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

