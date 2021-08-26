Home  >  News

PDP-Laban still split over Duterte's 2022 election plans

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2021 09:35 PM

Members of the ruling PDP-Laban party remain divided over the potential vice presidential bid of their chairman, President Rodrigo Duterte. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 26, 2021
 
