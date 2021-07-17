Cusi elected party president, as PDP-Laban split becomes final

MANILA—Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Saturday was elected PDP-Laban's new president during the party's national assembly, replacing Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

President Rodrigo Duterte, the party's chairman, was present during the assembly in Clark, Pampanga to lead the oath-taking of new officers.

Duterte also reiterated his support for Cusi, while he dismissed the attempts of Pacquiao and party ally Sen. Koko Pimentel to take control of the party that Duterte leads but was founded by Pimentel's father, the late Aquilino Pimentel Jr.

"Pacquiao does not know anything. Hindi naman nagbabasa 'yan e. Basta kung ano lang sabihin ng mga ano niya sunod," Duterte said.

In a statement, the PDP Laban members who support Pacquiao called the Clark assembly a "farce" and "illegal."

Koko Pimentel said the party now faces a test, and urged his allies to stand by Pacquiao's side.

“Tayo po ay may hinaharap na pagsubok ngayon sa ating partido kaya ang importante ay manatili po tayong malakas at magtiwala sa liderato ng ating partido sa ilalim ng ating presidente na si Senator Manny Pacquiao,” Pimentel said.

“Huwag po tayong mag-alala kasi ang talaga ipinaglalaban namin dito ay yung boses po ng ating mga chapter members a buong bansa.”

PDP-Laban Secretary-General Melvin Matibag had declared all national officer positions and committee chairs vacant, including Pacquiao's post as acting president, while Pacquiao remained in the United States to train for a world title fight in August.

Eighty-two delegates attended the national assembly via video-conferencing, besides those physically present at the venue, to reach a quorum.

Cusi was among those who had been expelled from the party under Pacquiao's leadership in early July, amid a growing rift between the two.

Some 10,000 PDP-Laban members supposedly signed a manifesto against Cusi and other officials, according to a statement by PDP-Laban executive-director Ron Munsayac.

Matibag this week said the assembly on Friday and Saturday aimed to discuss the committee council reports, as well as hold elections for the party's new leaders.

More details to follow.