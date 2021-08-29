Senator Manny Pacquiao and wife Jinkee aboard PAL's PR 103 flight from Los Angeles, California bound for Manila on Aug. 29, 2021 (Manila time). Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Manny Pacquiao is headed back to the Philippines, a week after he lost to Cuban champion Yordenis Ugas in what may have been the last fight of his boxing career.

Steve Angeles of ABS-CBN News reported that Pacquiao signed some autographs and took pictures with the crew of the Philippine Airlines before boarding in Los Angeles, California.

Safe travels @MannyPacquiao 🇵🇭👊🏼 the Pacman signed a few autographs and snapped some pics with the @flyPAL staff as he boarded his home bound plane. @ABSCBNNews @ANCALERTS @ABSCBNNewsSport @TFCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/0SYoFyBxif — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) August 29, 2021

Pacquiao, 42, also a Philippine senator, absorbed a unanimous decision loss against Ugas when they fought at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last week. The defeat prevented Pacquiao from reclaiming the WBA welterweight title.

In the week since the loss, the "Pacman" expressed his gratitude to his supporters and lauded Ugas for his victory. However, he was tight-lipped about his future plans, including his political future.

In a post-fight interview, Pacquiao said he wants to rest and relax first before deciding on whether or not he will keep fighting.

He also said he will make a "final announcement" on his political plans next month.

Pacquiao is rumored to be eyeing the country's highest office during next year's elections. Filing of candidacies opens on Oct. 1.

RELATED VIDEO: