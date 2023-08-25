An arial view of buildings damaged in Lahaina, Hawaii as a result of a large wildfire which has killed 6 people and forced thousands of evacuations on the island of Maui in Hawaii, USA, 09 August 2023. Winds from Hurricane Dora, which is currently over the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles south of Hawaii, have intensified the wildfires. EPA-EFE/CARTER BARTO

MANILA — The total number of Filipinos who died in the wildfire that devastated Maui island in Hawaii earlier this month has risen to 3, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

The victim was identified as Salvador Coloma, 77.

"The Consulate has reached out to a relative of Mr. Coloma to extend its profound condolences and to offer support and assistance," the DFA statement read.

Other casualties previously identified were Alfredo Galinato, 79; and Rodolfo Racunan, 76.

The DFA said relatives of Filipinos still missing or those affected should contact the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu at +1808 253-9446 "to verify its records of reported Filipino casualties or other distressed Filipinos."

Information available will also be used to extend assistance..

Consul General Emil Fernandez last week said authorities had to get DNA samples from people who said their relatives were still missing from the fires.

Over 100 people have been killed by the wildfire, authorities had said, and search and retrieval operations were ongoing as of earlier this week.

Around 388,000 individuals in Hawaii identified themselves as Filipino or part-Filipino in 2020.