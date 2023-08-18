A handout photo made available by the Hawaii Department of Department of Land and Natural Resources shows an aerial view of the wildfire aftermath in Kula on Maui, Hawaii, on Aug. 11, 2023. EPA-EFE/Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Handout

MANILA — A Filipino was killed in the wildfire that ripped through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina last week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

The DFA said the Filipino was a naturalized US citizen, who hailed from Ilocos.

"The Philippine Consulate in Honolulu is assisting the family who are all based in Hawaii," the agency said.

At least 111 people are known to have died in what was the deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century. The final toll is expected to be considerably higher.

There are 388,000 individuals in Hawaii who identify themselves as Filipino or part-Filipino as of 2020, DFA said.

Criticism has swelled since the disaster, with survivors complaining there were no official warnings issued.

Mobile phone networks and the electricity supply were knocked out, limiting the channels by which alerts are usually delivered.

Many of those who were killed are believed to have been trapped in their homes or caught in their cars as they made a desperate last-minute bid to escape.

Residents have also complained that the government has been slow to help in the aftermath of the tragedy, with many saying they're getting more assistance from civil groups.

Hawaii's Governor Josh Green last week ordered a probe into the preparations for and response to tragedy, to see if lessons can be learned.

Only a handful of bodies recovered from Lahaina have been identified so far.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse