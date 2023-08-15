A handout photo made available by the Hawaii Department of Department of Land and Natural Resources shows an aerial view of the wildfire aftermath in Kula on Maui, Hawaii, on 11 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Handout



MANILA — Most Filipinos who may be affected by the tragic wildfires in Hawaii were "unlikely" to request for repatriation as most of them are permanent residents there, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said the country's recent repatriation efforts in Turkey, Ukraine, and Sudan involved Filipinos who were temporarily staying in these nations for employment, unlike in Hawaii.

So far, Cortes said the Philippine government was able to record 50 J-1 or non-immigrant visa holders in the American state and were currently there for an exchange visit.

"In the case of our kababayans in the US, if they are green card holders na, they are unlikely na uuwi sila for good. But yung mga J-1, temporarily staying, we stand by our commitment to assist yung kababayans natin who wish to be repatriated," Cortes said in a public briefing.

"Chances are, yung mga kababayan natin who live and are permanent residents of Hawaii are unlikely to ask for repatriation or gustong bumalik sa Pilipinas for good," he said.

(Chances are, our fellow Filipinos who live and are permanent residents in Hawaii are unlikely to ask for repatriation or would return to the Philippines for good.)

The Philippine government vowed to provide aid to all Filipinos affected by the wildfires, which so far killed 99 individuals and left around 1,300 people still missing.

Cortes said Hawaii authorities were having a hard time identifying the dead bodies, which was why they could not confirm their ethnicities.

Despite this though, the foreign affairs department would continue monitoring the situation as the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency continues to comb through the devastation.

"Bibigyan [sila] ng ayuda, ng kaunting financial assistance through our Philippine consulate-general in Honolulu... Since we are a very tight-knit community, we continue [to monitor] their [situation]" he added.

(We will give them aid and some financial assistance.)

"They are having a difficult time identifying the 99," he said.

There are 388,000 individuals in Hawaii who identify themselves as Filipino or part-Filipino as of 2020, he said.

Many areas in Lahaina in Maui County, Hawaii are home to Filipinos, Pinoy organization Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

Lahaina is among the most affected areas in Maui due to the wildfire.

More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through Lahaina, according to official estimates, wreaking $5.5 billion in damage and leaving thousands homeless.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse