Hawaii wildfire death toll surpasses 100: governor

A handout photo made available by the Hawaii Department of Department of Land and Natural Resources shows an aerial view of the wildfire aftermath in Kula on Maui, Hawaii, on 11 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Handout

KAHULUI, United States - The number of people known to have died in the horrific wildfire that levelled a Hawaiian town topped 100 Tuesday, the state's governor said.

"101 lives have now been lost," Josh Green said, raising by two a toll that has crept up slowly over the last few days.

Over a quarter of the disaster zone has been searched, Green said, with dogs trained to look for bodies combing the ashes of what was once Lahaina, a picturesque tourist spot on Maui.

Green has repeatedly warned that the final count from the tragedy will be significantly higher, urging Hawaiians to gird for a number that could be two or three times its present level.

The toll has already made last week's wildfire the deadliest in the United States for over a century.

hg/md

