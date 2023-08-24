Watch more News on iWantTFC

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Maui on Monday to get a first-hand look at the devastation from the wildfire in Lahaina.

They toured the disaster zone and met with state leaders, first responders and spent time with survivors of the wildfire.

In his remarks, Biden hailed Hawaii's "absolute, incredible courage" in the face of the tragedy. He also commended the responders.

"From stories of grief, we’ve seen so many stories of hope and heroism, of the aloha spirit," he said. "Every emergency responder put their lives on the line for — to save others. Everyday heroes, neighbors helping neighbors, Native Hawaiian leaders offering solace and strength."



Maui resident Karissa Baker said it was heartwarming to see the community united after the tragedy.

"[It was] people coming together, putting differences aside so that we can help our neighbors," she said.

Biden’s visit came as authorities identified two more wildfire victims, raising the death toll to 115. According to Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, 850 people are still missing.



Many displaced families are reeling from the disaster. Some wished that more was done to prepare Lahaina, including one Filipino single mother.

"We waited," said Jenilyn Orosco. "But there was no siren. There were no police who came to our place to evacuate. We evacuated ourselves."

Maui’s emergency management chief Herman Andaya resigned last week after criticism of their handling of the disaster.

At a news conference, the Filipino-American defended his decision not to activate the emergency sirens in Lahaina.

But one FilAm disagreed with his decision after seeing her hometown completely destroyed.



"I hate to see it in the condition it is now because it's not going to be the same when it does get rebuilt," said Andrianna Dortrait. "Seeing all the places that I used to go to as a kid, [it] really hurts to see it all just down.”



Andaya's resignation has left Maui without an emergency management chief, as teams continue their efforts to recover the remains of more victims.