An entire neighborhood in ruins overlooks the ocean after the Lahaina Fire swept through Lahaina, Hawaii on August 16, 2023. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE



MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday said another Filipino died due to the wildfire that swept the island of Maui in Hawaii earlier this month.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said the second casualty was identified as Rodolfo Rocutan, 76 years old.

He renewed his passport at the Philippine Consulate last year. Authorities have reached out to his family, De Vega said.

The DFA confirmed the first Filipino casualty last week.

More details to follow.